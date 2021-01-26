Jason J. Bloom, 36, Big Lake

July 17, 1984 - January 21, 2021

Jason J. Bloom, of Big Lake, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Visitation will be held at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12 – 2 p.m. Celebration of Life/Service of Sharing officiated by Pastor Kyle Sidlo will be at 2pm. A burial with Full Military Honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Jason was born on July, 17, 1984 in Minneapolis to James and Dawn (Birge) Bloom. He married Ashley Arenz on September 19, 2013 in Elk River. Jason cared deeply for the people in his life, regardless of who they were. Even though he faced great challenges, he was always there when others needed his help, not because they asked for his help, but because he knew they needed it. Jason was a passionate, active, intellectual person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. He was especially passionate about hockey, as he was his son's head coach with the Becker Big Lake Youth Hockey Association the past two years. When you spent time with Jason, you always walked away feeling better after talking to him. Jason deeply loved our country, friends and most importantly family. Jason had the most memorable chuckle and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jason served our country in the US Army in Alpha Company, 311th MI Battalion, 101st Airborne in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While fighting for the freedom that we take for granted every day, Jason suffered multiple mortal wounds. Despite his best efforts and the efforts of those who loved him, after nearly 20 years of fighting to overcome the demons inflicted by his injuries, Jason succumbed to those wounds, like 21 other veterans that day. Every day we lose 22 of our veterans who so courageously fought for us.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Bloom of Big Lake; children, Jeremy, Paul, and Emma; mother, Dawn Bloom of Big Lake; siblings, Dottie (Justin) Noah of Plymouth and Jimmy (Kelli) Bloom of St. Cloud, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He is preceded in passing by his father, James; uncle, David Bloom; and grandparents, Eugene Bloom, Paul and Dorothy Birge.

Memorials may be made to Mission 22 and Wounded Warriors United - Minnesota in Jason's honor.