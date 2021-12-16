Janie Fleck, 57, Hillman

March 16, 1964 - December 14, 2021

Janie Fleck, age 57 of Hillman passed away December 14, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:00 AM at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at the Lone Pine Cemetery, Hillman. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Janie Arleen Fleck was born March 16, 1964 in Milaca, Minnesota to Lesley and Judy (Hastings) Fleck. She attended school and graduated from Milaca High School. She enjoyed watching church on TV, All Star Wrestling and liked country music, especially Dolly Parton. Janie always enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her family. She took pride in her craft work and loved to go bowling. The family would like to thank the everyone at The Gardens at Foley for all their special care and compassion shown to Janie.

She is survived by her mother, Judy (Ken Beckius Sr.) Fleck, Buffalo and brother, Jim Fleck of Hillman and niece and nephew: Jason (Kaitlyn) Fleck, Ryan (Breanna) Fleck, Shaun Fleck and Jennifer Fleck as well as several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lesley, brother, Wendell and uncle, Lester. The family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of kindness, no thank you cards will be sent.