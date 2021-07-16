Janice R. Dery, 80, Chandler, AZ

December 31, 1940 - July 13, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Janice R. Dery, age 80, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Janice was born to Merle and Drusilla (Daiker) Abney on December 31, 1940, in Lake City, IA. She married the love of her life, Charles V. Dery, on November 4, 1960. Throughout her life, she worked many jobs but the most important job to her was raising her three beautiful children.

Janice was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed playing Bingo with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on adventures, and watching her grandchildren’s activities. Janice was always her children and grandchildren’s loudest and proudest cheerleader.

Janice is survived by her children, Todd (Sue) of Chandler, AZ and Fawn (Peter) of Andover; 12 grandchildren (Tarina, Jaime, Mimi, Christian, Ashton, Tyler, Tabitha, Michael, Paula, Paul, Chris and Tim); 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Betty); and sisters, Luetta and Peggy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Greg; and brother, Merle.