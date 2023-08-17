Janice L. Anderson, 84, Bemidji and formerly of St. Cloud

July 17, 1939 - August 15, 2023

attachment-Janice Anderson loading...

Janice Anderson, of Bemidji, MN (formally St. Cloud, MN), was called to her heavenly home on August 15, 2023, at the age of 84. She died at the Sanford Bemidji Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born July 17, 1939 in Duluth to Clarence & Velva (VanGuilder) Johnson. She grew up in the Duluth area. She married the love of her life, Arlynn Anderson, on March 11, 1961 at Pilgram Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. She is survived by her husband Arlynn of Bemidji; children, Grant Anderson of Anchor Point, AK; Tracey Baruth of Plymouth, MN; Clay (Bunnie) Anderson of Melrose, MN; Grandchildren, Mia, Ty, and Chase Anderson, and Brody Baruth. She is also survived by her sister, Wilma (Harold) Lundburg of Isanti and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Leona Anderson Woodruff and brother, Art Johnson. She was a strong Christian woman and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud on August 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Monday evening and after 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning. The burial services will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Duluth at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.