Janice A. Mendel, 84, Plymouth

February 9, 1940 - February 4, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Janice Mendel, age 84, who passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Amira Choice in Plymouth. Pastor Valerie Strand-Patten will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.

Janice was born February 9, 1940 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Berneda (Jackels) Reedstrom. She married Samuel Mendel on September 16, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Janice worked as a Credit Manager for Jewelmont. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Janice enjoyed reading, watching TV, snowmobiling, traveling, watching sports, going to the cabin, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Mark (Denise) Mendel of Nashville, TN, Lisa Mendel of North Minneapolis, and Sue Mendel of Andover; brothers, Dean (Mia) Reedstrom of Saipan and Jim (Barb) Reedstrom of Duluth; grandchildren, Joey (Lauren), Emily (Kris), Maddison, and Ethan; and great grandson, Lucas. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Samuel in 2011.