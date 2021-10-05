Janette “Jan” A. Hockert, 70, Sartell

July 1, 1951 - October 2, 2021

A Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Janette “Jan” A. Hockert, age 70, who passed away Saturday at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and private burial will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Langola Cemetery in Rice.

Jan was born July 1, 1951 in St. Cloud to Albert & Bernice (Eveslage) Michalski and was raised in the Foley/Duelm area. She married Neil Hockert on September 9, 1972 in St. Cloud and they were later separated. Jan was self-employed as a Tax Preparer/Accountant for Jan Hockert Tax Service for over 40 years. She was a music fan and loved traveling the world to experience U2 concerts. Jan enjoyed solving problems, working puzzles, traveling and visiting with people. She loved her kids and grandchildren and was very proud of her family. Jan was a hard-worker, caring, a great friend and mentor, and touched a lot of lives.

Survivors include her sons, Adam (Jenny) of Golden Valley, Jayson (Kristin) of Golden Valley, Aaron (LeeAnn) of Rice, Alan of Sartell, Eric of Sauk Rapids, Christopher of Baudette, Trevor (fiancé Cassy Peabody) of St. Stephen and Travis (fiancé Kelsey Polcher) of Crystal; sister and brother, Jean (Gary) Scheil of Coon Rapids and Dennis (Lynnette) of Maricopa, AZ; and grandchildren, Jackson, Blakely, Carly, Macy, Reese and Grace. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil on March 5, 2000; son, Ryan on October 26, 1996; and brothers, David and Daniel Michalski.