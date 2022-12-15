Janet L. Bueckers, 67, St. Cloud

May 21, 1955 – December 13, 2022

Janet Lorena Bueckers, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Melrose Care Center, Melrose, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Janet was born May 21, 1955 in Watertown, MN to Walter C. and Caroline A. (Brandenburg) Schuettpelz. She married Dale T. Bueckers on August 20, 1983 in Waconia, MN. Janet enjoyed shopping, spending time with family, doing crafts with the grandchildren, going out to eat, playing cards (Hand and Foot), and going to garage sales.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Bueckers of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Vickie (Eric) Majerus of Sartell, MN; sisters, Jean Bakken of St. Cloud, MN; Judy Manteuffel of Glencoe, MN; and Shirley Westphal of Buffalo, MN; and grandchildren, Alexis and Ethan Majerus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Schuettpelz, and brothers-in-law, LeRoy Manteuffel, Dennis Westphal and Gerald Bakken.