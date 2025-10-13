March 19, 1934 - October 2, 2025

Janet Ida Stay, 91, of Foley, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2025 at Cherrywood Advanced Living. She was born on March 19, in Sauk Rapids to Leon and Irene (Deppa) Tadych. Janet went to elementary school at Sacred Heart in Sauk Rapids. She attended Sauk Rapids High School and was the yearbook editor. After graduation, Janet worked in the office at Fairway Foods in St. Paul.

Janet married Donald Stay at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on March 17, 1955. They lived on a farm near Glendorado and raised 4 boys. While Donald worked at Federal Cartridge, Janet pumped gas at the Glendorado Midland Gas Station that they owned. The boys helped her and fondly remember those days. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to garage sales, traveling and spending many winters in Las Vegas.

Janet was a kind, loving woman to all who met her. She loved to visit with people everywhere she went. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending holidays with family. She was involved in planning reunions for the 1952 Sauk Rapids High School Class and loved to dance to polka music in her younger years. She was most proud of her family but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her children ; Kevin (Cindy) Stay of Foley, Leonard Stay of Foley, Glen (Debbie) Stay of Princeton, Dean (Debbie) Stay of Foley; grandchildren, Jacki (Kris) Mager, Dustin Stay, Rachel (Jesse) Wredberg, Amanda (Chris) Boeckman, Jason (Corinne) Stay; great grandchildren, Shaelynn, Ashton, Kolbe, Logan, Darren, Lola, Mylee, Noah, Cole, Amelia, and Lucille; sisters, Kathy Notch, Shirley Messer and Colleen Tadych.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, son, Duane and sisters, Donna Danielson and Dolores Wiechmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edwards's Catholic Church Cemetery in Princeton.