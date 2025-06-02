Janet D. Psyck, 54, Foreston

April 13, 1971 - May 29, 2025

Surrounded by the love and support of family and friends, Janet Donna Psyck passed away at her home on Thursday, May 29, 2025. A memorial service will be held at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins, MN on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Rev. Mike Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 12:00. The service will be at noon with lunch following.

Janet was born April 13, 1971 in Paynesville to Reuben and Arlene (Pauly) Geislinger of Watkins. While growing up on the family farm, she attended the Catholic school in Watkins and completed high school at Kimball Area Public Schools. Janet was joined in marriage with Glenn Psyck, on September 1, 2001 at the Church of St. Anthony. The couple lived in Rice, MN for 17 years before taking up residence in Foreston, MN. Janet enjoyed being outdoors: fishing for walleyes, hunting alongside Glenn, side x side adventures, and traveling. She also dedicated her time to scrap booking, cross stitching, painting figurines, and decorating her home for the holidays. Janet was always well prepared for family gatherings, where she shined by sharing her homemade baked desserts. For most of her working career, Janet worked in various production settings, including assembly of medical devices, appliances, and food products. During her year and a half battle with cancer, going to work was very important to her well-being. She took great pride in her daily tasks and often shared stories with her co-workers. Being part of the team at Heggies Pizza was especially important. The friendships that were created with her co-workers were a great source of support during her toughest times. She often shared how important the team members were and her appreciation for them. A very special ‘thank you’ to Heggies Pizza for everything you have done, shared, and support provided during this journey.

Janet is survived by her husband, Glenn Psyck; her parents Rueben and Arlene Geislinger of Watkins; her brothers, Vernon (fiancé Jodi) Geislinger of Watkins and Allen Geislinger of Hutchinson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence (Patricia) Psyck of Bowlus; brothers-in-law Bradley (Jennifer) Psyck of Bowlus and Steven (Stacie) Psyck of Rice; nieces and nephews, Abigail, Nathan, Heather, Alyssa, and Brian. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lorenz & Margaret Pauly, and Joe & Margaret Geislinger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Coborn’s Cancer Center in St. Cloud. Please dedicate the gift in Janet’s memory online through CentraCare Foundation.