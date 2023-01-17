Janet Cotton, 89, St. Cloud

August 1, 1933 - January 14, 2023

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Janet Cotton, 89 of St. Cloud and formerly of Becker who died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate and burial will be in the Melrose Cemetery in Melrose, WI. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Janet was born August 1, 1933 in Melrose, WI the daughter of Gustav & Celia (Sonnenberg) Kohnert. Janet grew up on a farm in Melrose with her four brothers and sisters. She graduated from Melrose High. She married Thomas Cotton in 1954 upon his return from his service in the US Army stationed in Korea. They made their home in Winona, MN for 18 years where they raised two daughters. Janet was a busy stay at home mom and was active in school activities and her church. She and Tom moved to Becker with Tom’s job at the Sherco Power Plant where they lived for 38 years. During this time Janet was employed by First American Bank (now Bremer) for 25 years, first as a teller and then director of human resources until her retirement. Janet was an active member in the Clear Lake Lioness and First Presbyterian church in St. Cloud. As a grandmother she was active and attended as many activities as possible.

She is survived by her daughters, Joan (Mike) Karl of St. Cloud; Jan Shaver of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Andrew Karl, Abby Mock, Katy O’Connell, Matt Shaver, sisters, Elnor Thompson of Florida; June Spors of Black River Falls, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom in 2017, brother, Clark Kohnert, sister, Lois Ponterio, and infant sister, Mavis Kohnert.