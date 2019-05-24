Janet A. Hoff, 85, Sartell

February 2, 1934 - May 20, 2019

Janet A. Hoff age 85 of Sartell, passed away May 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday at the church in Duelm. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Janet Alice Hoff was born February 2, 1934 in Bovey, Minnesota to John and Alice (Wassum) Super and raised by special parents, Ed and Rose Sladek. She married Donald Hoff on June 19, 1954 in Hector, Minnesota. Janet had a strong love for family, friends and church. She enjoyed traveling and reading books. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her husband, Donald H., Sartell; and sons: Steven (Nancy) Hoff, Prescott, AZ; Craig R. Hoff, Corcoran; Jeff (Candy) Hoff, Clear Lake and special daughter, Sharon (David) Henry, Foley, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Janet is also survived by special sisters and brothers: Rose Marie (Charles) Alison, Pat (Galen) Youngkrantz, Barb (Peter) Lindahl, Nancy (Bruce) Luthens, Donald (Arlene) Sladek, Robert (Judy) Sladek, Jerry (Sharon) Sladek, Jack (Diane) Sladek, Jim (Karen) Sladek and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Alice Super and Ed and Rose Sladek; sister, Marie and brothers: John, Dick, Bill and mother and father-in-law, Henry (Macie) Hoff and in-laws; Leo and Bev Hoff and Burt and Gladys Hoff.