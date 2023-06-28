Janelle (LeMieur) Griffith, 56, Myrtle Beach, SC

February 25, 1967 - June 22, 2023

attachment-Janelle Griffith loading...

Janelle (LeMieur) Griffith, age 56, a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina died Thursday, June 22 at her home. A private family service will be held.

Janelle Patrice LeMieur was born on February 25, 1967 in Little Falls, MN to Earl and Mary Lee (Rauch) LeMieur. She grew up in Little Falls with her three sisters, Jeanne, Jackie and Jennifer. Janelle graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1985. She continued her education ad graduated from St. Cloud State University with a BA degree in English. Seeking a career change, Janelle furthered her education and graduated from Ridgewater College with a Nondestructive Testing Technology degree. She was united in marriage to Brian David Griffith on August 12, 1989 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls, where Janelle taught English at the Continuing Education Center in Little Falls. She was most recently working in nuclear testing for a number of facilities in the southern United States. Janelle enjoyed drawing, painting and using her artistic talents to decorate the families’ beloved beach home. She loved the beach and enjoyed their ocean front property. Janelle had a special place in her heart for her dogs: Webster, Lilly, and Charlie.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Brian Griffith of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sons, Mitchell (Nicole) LeMieur of Lakewood, CO, Mackenzie Griffith of Charleston, South Carolina, Austin Griffith of Lakeland, MN and Alec Griffith of Norfolk, VA; parents, Mary Lee LeMieur of Little Falls and Earl LeMieur of Little Falls; sisters, Jeanne LeMieur (significant other, Jeff) of Little Falls and Jennifer Callahan (significant other, Quentin) of Becker, MN and granddaughter, Olaia Griffith.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie LeMieur; Mother and Father-in-law, Marlene and David Griffith; brother-in-law, Craig Griffith and her maternal and paternal grandparents.