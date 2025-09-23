January 26, 1943 - September 18, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Jane M. Niskanen, age 82 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 18, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Jane Marcel was born to Carl and Arvilla (Rabbass) Nilson on January 26, 1943, in Wahoo, NE. She married William Niskanen on March 31, 1962, in Park Rapids. Jane was a manager at Northwestern Bell. She loved cardinals, singing karaoke. Jane was the kindest person and never said a bad word about anyone. She was very elegant but not fancy. Family was the most important thing in her life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jane is survived by her husband, William; children, Greg (Chris) Niskanen of St. Francis and Lynn (Russ) Guldenaar of Superior, WI; grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Guldenaar, Abbie Guldenaar, Jaydin (Dane) Gassett, and Brody Niskanen; great-granddaughters, Kloie Guldenaar, Blakelii Fossen, Haydin Connolly, and Kaylin Guldenaar; siblings, Germ (Sue) Nilson of Hudson, WI, Steve (Jolynn) Nilson of Osage, Kathy (Earl) Hoeffs of Park Rapids, Don (Lorretta) Nilson of Park Rapids, Carla Haugaard of Anoka, and Karleen (Mark) Gehrig of Balsam Lake, WI; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.