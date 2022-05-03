Jane Mathiasen, 72, St. Cloud

May 10, 1949 - May 2, 2022

Celebration of Life is being planned for Jane Mathiasen, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Jane was born May 10, 1949 in St. Cloud to Jerome and Margaret (Benkowski) Rassier. She lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life. Jane worked at Eye-Kraft Optical and also worked as a Claims Analyst at the St. Cloud Hospital until her retirement. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she was involved with the mission group. She was also a member of Women of the Moose and volunteered with Centra Care Hospice. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family, you could always find her in the stands supporting her grandchildren at one of their events. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed card games, movies and puzzles with her grandchildren and quilting. Jane was a generous, selfless person with a strong faith and a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Jeremy (Dawn) Mathiasen of St. Cloud; Allison (Chad) Walz of Sauk Rapids; son-in-law, Dan (Lisa) Nowak of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren, Angela, Taylor, Peyton, Samantha, Avery, Quinn and Greyson; sister, Karen (Peter) Voegele of St. Cloud, brothers, Michael Rassier of Waite Park and Dave (Julie) Rassier of Moorhead. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Rebecca Nowak.