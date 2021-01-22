Jane M. Meyer, 73, St. Cloud

April 17, 1947 - January 21, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Jane M. Meyer, age 73, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Leukemia, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Jane was born on April 17, 1947 to Arthur and Marcella (Stueve) Townsend in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1965. After graduation, she worked for Fingerhut as a bookkeeper, where she eventually would meet the love of her life, Floyd Meyer in 1967. They were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud on October 12, 1968. Jane eventually began working as a Pharmacy Technician at the St. Cloud Hospital, retiring after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially attending her grandchildren’s many activities. Jane was an avid flower gardener and also enjoyed going on biking and camping trips and reading crime novels. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Floyd; sons, Jamie (Marcy) and Craig; grandchildren, Porter and Samantha; twin sister, Judy Dressel; sister, Bonnie Black; her beloved Miniature Schnauzer, Pebbles and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Blaine; sister, Betty (Tony) Maiers; brother, Larry Townsend and brother-in-law, Donald Black.

A special thank you to the staff of the ICU, Oncology and Medical Progressive Units at the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Jane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Centra Care Coborn Cancer Center.