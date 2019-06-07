Jane D. Torborg, 72, Eden Valley

March 13, 1947 - June 6, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Jane D. Torborg, age 72, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Tony Hesse will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Montevideo. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Jane was born March 13, 1947 in Melrose to George & Alvina (Herzog) Kemper. She married Charles “Charlie” Torborg on September 1, 1995 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Jane worked as a cashier at Teal’s Market in Cold Spring. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she helped with the Religious Education Program and volunteered with the food shelf. Jane enjoyed watching birds, board games, camping with family, fishing in Canada, gardening, quilting, volunteering, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving, determined, independent woman with a strong faith.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Charlie” of Richmond; children, Rick (Veronica) Koopmeiners of Montevideo, Russ (Cindi) Koopmeiners of Hutchinson, Ralph Koopmeiners of Starbuck, Roxann Koopmeiners of Easton, PA, Bonnie (Mike) Meyer of Paynesville, Rhonda (John) Imholte of Paynesville, Robert (Tracey) Torborg of Richmond, Barb (Krist) Sorenson of Montevideo, and Renee (Adam) Swanson of Hager City, WI; brothers and sisters, Larry Kemper, Harvey Kemper, Elaine Messer, Donna Weiland, Carol Boone, and Linus Kemper; 26 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Renee and Ramona Koopmeiners; sister, Bonita Ritter; and brother, Dennis Kemper.