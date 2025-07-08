September 23, 1941 - July 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jane Backes, 83 of St. Cloud who died Friday, July 4, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Care Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jane was born September 23, 1941 in Farming to Raymond & Catherine (Hondl) Backes. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jane worked at the Pizza Hut in downtown St. Cloud for 20 years until her retirement. She loved cats and liked to spend time doing embroidery and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her siblings, Julie Wunderlich of Foley; Twin sister, Sr. JoAnne Backes, OSB of St. Joseph; Darlene Backes of St. Cloud; Linda Kidd of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Pat Backes of Richmond.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Earl and brothers in law, Bill Wunderlich and John Kidd.