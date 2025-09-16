February 25, 1951 - September 10, 2025

Jana Lynn DeWall, 74, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2025, at her home in rural Zimmerman, MN, after a nine-month battle with cancer. Jan was born February 25, 1951, in Kingsley, IA, to Shirley Irene (Swanberg) and Lauris Dale Jensen. Her younger years were spent living on a farm in rural Kingsley where she sometimes enjoyed helping with the farming and thoroughly enjoyed the outside. One of her favorite (or odd) memories is when the family finally got indoor plumbing! She was active in numerous school activities and was a spectacular majorette in the marching band.

After a somewhat comical introduction and a whirlwind romance, Jan married Dennie Lee DeWall on November 27, 1970, in Kingsley. They lived in Kingsley for eight years, where their daughter Marnie was born. They enjoyed many nights swinging Marnie to sleep in the outdoor swing at the farm.

In 1978, Missouri Valley Steel in Sioux City, IA, transferred Dennie to their North Dakota division, Northern Plains Steel, and the family moved to Bismarck, ND, where daughter Megan (Dennie’s mini-me) was born. In 1980, the family moved to Williston, ND, for the next six years until the oil boom busted.

Shortly after the oil bust in 1986, Dennie and Jan packed up the family and made the trek to Princeton, MN, where the family lived the majority of their lives. Jan, an avid gardener and fan of outdoor beauty, was overjoyed at the trees, lakes, and green! Jan spent a good portion of her free time building and tending beautiful gardens and ponds she constructed at the family’s northern Princeton home. She also started a Welcome Wagon business where she met many good friends. Both Jan and Dennie were actively involved in the church life of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton. Jan served as the secretary at First Congregational for well over 25 years. She taught Sunday School and used her incredible creative talents to paint and decorate the church on many different occasions throughout the years.

Jan and Dennie loved their girls more than anything and took great delight in raising, teaching, and loving them. They were a constant fixture at both Marnie and Megan’s sports and other activities. Jan lent her creative talents to more school activities than could ever be counted. She was a second “mom” to many and always made sure the home was a safe, comfortable, and supportive place for all of Marnie and Megan’s friends.

In 2004, Jan and Dennie bought their dream house in the country between Zimmerman and Princeton and lovingly named it “Breezy Hill” as Dennie had always envisioned. Together they built a spectacular home and outdoor oasis and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.

Jan, who had been “Grandma Jan” to many over the years, finally became “Ma” (Grandma) to her first grandchild, Quinn Ivy DeWall Bright (daughter of Marnie DeWall and Casey Bright) in 2009. She was so very excited at her new title of “Ma” and had great joy that she now finally had a grandchild to play all of her creative games with and teach how to garden. Hudson Cyrus DeWall Bright (son of Marnie DeWall and Casey Bright) was born in 2012. Shortly after in 2013, Jagger Jana Kemp (daughter of Megan and Brandon Kemp) was born. Three more grandchildren joined the ranks in 2015, twins, Sullivan Dennie James Kemp and Harper Sylvia Kemp and in 2017, Dawson Shirley Maurine Kemp. Although it did not seem possible, it appeared she reveled in her role as “Ma” even more than that of mom to Marnie and Megan.

Her loving husband, Dennie, passed away from an 18-month battle with cancer in 2013. While it was devastating, Jan took on the running of the house and acreage and continued to flourish and had many adventures. She was lucky enough to run into a high school boyfriend, Lowell Chinn, at her 50-year high school reunion, and they formed a loving relationship over the last six years of Jan’s life. They enjoyed going to concerts, exploring the United States, and of course, going to the casino. Jan was exceptionally lucky to find another kindred spirit and love in the last years of her life.

Jan is survived by her daughters, Marnie DeWall and Megan (Brandon) Kemp; grandchildren, Quinn Bright, Hudson Bright, Jagger Kemp, Sullivan Kemp, Harper Kemp, and Dawson Kemp; brother, Mark Jensen of Kingsley, IA; sister, Kristi (John) Pearson of Spearfish, SD; significant other, Lowell Chinn of Kingsley, IA; honorary “sisters,” Doris Hiller, June Stroh, and Sue Gerrold; goddaughter, Alison (Ben) Girard; special family friends, Molly Ellefson and Tori Mitzel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie DeWall; parents, Shirley and Lauris “Whitey” Jensen; nephew, Josh Pearson; and many other special friends.

The Celebration of Life for Jan will be Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the church and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Jana Lynn (Jensen) DeWall was an amazing, faithful, and kind human being whose light shone brighter than most. She is dearly loved and will forever be missed.

***Special Note: Any typographical errors are the author’s responsibility, Jan hated typos more than almost anything.