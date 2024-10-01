Jan A. Bettenberg, 79, Sartell

April 13, 1945 - September 29, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Jan A. Bettenberg, age 79, who passed away peacefully Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at the church. A burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes in Sauk Rapids.

Jan was born April 13, 1945 in St. Cloud to William and Genevieve (Zupan) Bettenberg, Jr. Thirty-six hours after he was born his father was killed in WWII while serving in Italy. Not having the opportunity to know his dad was a lifelong sorrow. Jan grew up in Sartell and lived there all of his life. He married Donna Stellmach on June 27, 1981. Jan was a laborer and supervisor for the Sartell Papermill for 40 years, retiring in 2003. Jan proudly served on the Sartell/ Le Sauk Fire Department for 28 years, 15 years as chief and was a member of the Fire Brigade at the paper mill. He was a life member of the MN State Fire Chief Association and a founding member of the Central MN Fire Aid Association serving as vice president. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Jan enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at the cabin, mowing law, and visiting. He was gentle, kind, generous, a loving husband, an amazing dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, he always put others first, and was a perfectionist. One of his favorite places to be was sitting in his dining room chair at the cabin, looking at the lake, hosting company and giving candy to the kids.

Jan is survived by his wife, Donna of Sartell; daughters, Renee Bettenberg (significant other Larry Heberling) of Remer and LeeAnne Bettenberg (significant other Brad Strgar) of Remer; step-son, Jon (Andrea) Wheeler of Clearwater; brother, Kevin (Katie) Rohling of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Amy, Jessica, Nicholas, Keily, Elizabeth and Jocelyn; great grandchildren, Stella, Oaklee, Laikyn, Maesyn, and Ryker; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Irvin “Butch” Rohling and Scott Rohling.