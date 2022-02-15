Jamison “Jamie” Derek Lundberg, 47, Princeton

May 15, 1974 - February 13, 2022

On the morning of February 13, 2022, Jamison “Jamie” Derek Lundberg, age 47 of Princeton, MN, died at home with his wife by his side after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton. Pastor Scott Block, Tanya’s uncle, will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 -8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Jamie was born to Jere and Barb (Deglman) Lundberg on May 15, 1974, in Milaca. After Jamie graduated from Princeton High School in 1992, he pursued a degree in marketing at St. Cloud State University. Shortly after graduation, he became a business owner of Windows Direct in St. Michael, but his passion was always on the farm. Jamie was proud to be the fifth generation on the century farm working alongside his father. On September 25, 2004, he married Tanya Thompson in Albertville, and together they raised a beautiful daughter, Addison (age 15) in the Princeton area.

Jamie will be remembered for being a good friend to so many people. He had a special way of connecting and embracing with others, and he was so loved by his family and friends. Jamie also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling on a winter’s day with his family. He was most peaceful when he was in the fields, and he could spend hours in the tractor tending to the crops. Above all else, Jamie will be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Tanya Lundberg; daughter, Addison; parents, Jere and Barb Lundberg; sisters, Kristi (Michael) Morisset and Nicole (Rick Hanson) Lundberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Myron and Shirley Thompson; sister-in-law, Kim Hansen; brother-in-law, William (Shannon) Thompson; and many other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, other relatives, and so many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Janice Lundberg and Robert and Louise Deglman.