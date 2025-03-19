Jamie Marie Wenz, 43, St. Cloud

July 30, 1981 - March 17, 2025

Jamie Marie Wenz, 43, of St. Cloud passed away on March 17, 2025 at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Born July 30th, 1981, to Bradley and Deborah (Todd) Wenz, Jamie blessed the St. Cloud community her whole life. She graduated from Tech High School and the InnStep program. Jamie held many jobs in the years following, including hotel housekeeping, food service, as a helper in her aunt’s daycare, and as a kitchen assistant at the St. Cloud Christian School.

As a child, Jamie played baseball and adaptive soccer. Her favorite teacher from Oak Hill, Mrs. Pennington, kindled her enduring love of the history of Laura Ingalls Wilder. With her parents, Jamie was able to visit all but two of the LIW homestead sites across the midwest.

Strong and independent from the start, Jamie once smuggled the family cat to school in her backpack. She competed at the State Fair in 4-H with her sewing and cooking projects and participated in marching band during high school with the color guard. Jamie also modeled for Herberger’s and performed as a shepherd in a 4-H Nativity play at her grandparents’ farm.

When she was 17, Jamie earned a Youth Recognition Award, presented by the Mayor, for her work as a Junior Volunteer at the St. Cloud Hospital, ultimately achieving a 1000-hour pin for her service.

As an adult, Jamie relished her independence, riding the bus all over town, often visiting the library. An avid reader, she was known for checking out dozens of books and movies at a time. She liked choosing books to read to her niece and nephews every week. Jamie attended many Community Education classes and especially enjoyed bingo and bowling. Determined and resourceful, she lived her life with a no-limits mindset.

Jamie was also a creator. From loom knitting to basket weaving, pottery to sewing, her hands were always busy crafting. She spent lots of time writing recipes and letters to share with pen pals, friends, and family. She loved to paint rocks and to hide them wherever she went.

Incredibly social, Jamie was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone, proclaiming, “I know you!” whether she actually did or not. Blessing people with her smile and infectious laugh was just Jamie’s way.

Jamie treasured her time with her family at the lake, swimming, fishing, bird hunting with her dad and her dog, Radar, and reverently raising the American Flag while saying a prayer for her departed family members.

Jamie radiated positivity that was observed by everyone she met. She was confident, spoke her mind, and even gave speeches at many weddings and special occasions. She always knew whose birthday was coming next and never missed an opportunity to give a gift.

Perhaps the greatest thing that can be said about a person is that they lived life to the fullest, loved whole-heartedly, or made the world a better place just by being in it. Jamie accomplished all three in her short time on earth.

Jamie will be deeply missed by her parents, Brad and Deb Wenz, siblings Dustin (Natalie) Wenz, St. Augusta, MN, Christina Wenz, Ormond Beach, FL, and Donald (Chloe) Wenz, Bend, OR, favorite aunt and uncle, Tam and Ken Theisen, aunts and uncles Greg (Sue) Todd, Doug (Medora) Wenz, special cousins Jill (Wade) Kampa, Kim (Jamie) Holmstrom, along with many other cousins and their families, the nieces and nephews that lit up her life, Audrie, Alice, Charles, Lawrence, and Elliot, and four-legged friends Radar and Orange.

Thank you to special friends Diane and Dennis Norby and staff member Jessica (Jared) Lundeen and family, along with the wonderful staff at Loesch Supported Living Services. Jamie touched so many lives.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Marian Todd, Les and DeNeice Wenz, and Uncle Jeff, Aunt and Uncle Barbara and Lee Zindler, and Aunt Trish.

For additional photos, stories, and opportunities to share your favorite memories, visit www.jamiewenzmemorial.com.