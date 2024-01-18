James William Mahoney, 86, St. Cloud

November 11, 1937 - January 14, 2024

attachment-James Mahoney loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 20, 2024 at The Water’s Church in Sartell for James “Jim” Mahoney, 86 of St. Cloud who died Sunday, January 14, at the St. Cloud Hospital with his wife of 56 years at his side. The Rev. Doug Vagle will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place, at a later date, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Sartell. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

James was born November 11, 1937 in Devils Lake, ND to William & Julia (Toth) Mahoney. He loved and served his country in the United States Army. He married Kathy Backes on December 30, 1967 in Fargo, ND. Jim worked as a social worker at the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown for 33 years retiring in 1999. After he retired, he worked part-time for Alpha Opportunities in Jamestown for an additional ten years. He and Kathy moved to St. Cloud, MN in 2011 where they began attending The Water’s Church in Sartell. He was also a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post # 328. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud where he made many friends while playing cards. He was known for his passion for helping people, particularly seniors, and listening to their life stories. He had a strong devotion to his family and delighted in his grandchildren. He loved Jesus and his heart’s cry was to see people come to know Him as their personal Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his wife Kathy of St. Cloud; children, Stephen (Tiffany) of Dexter, MI; Mary (Todd Weston) of Athol, ID; grandchildren, Caitlin, Nya, John Anton, Brea, Noah, Keegan, great grandson, Alexander, brother Tom “Mike” Mahoney of Park City, UT and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara (Dick) Janisch and brother Bill Mahoney.