James Virnig, 88, Pierz

January 13, 1937 - March 22, 2025

James Virnig, 88 year old resident of Pierz, Died Saturday, March 22 at Horizon Health in Pierz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Aaron Nett officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 26 and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 27 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

The Knights of Columbus will Pray the Office of the Dead at 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

A full notice will follow.