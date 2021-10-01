James Robert “Jim” Pringle, 69, Clearwater

December 5, 1951 - September 28, 2021

James Robert “Jim” Pringle of Clearwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021, at the age of 69 and surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on December 5, 1951, in St. Paul to Richard and Marilyn (Hubbard) Pringle. The third of Richard and Marilyn’s 10 children, Jim had a happy and loving childhood with his large family. He attended Harding Senior High School; upon graduating, Jim joined the U.S. Army Reserve where he served as a staff sergeant. After leaving the army, he worked in supply chain logistics and kept busy with his hobbies such as home improvements and gardening.

To know Jim was to love him. A lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, Jim was happiest on hunting and fishing trips with his siblings and sons. When he met his soulmate, Mary, in 2001, he shared his passion for the outdoors with her, and the two were often found fishing on local lakes, spending time at their northern Minnesota cabin, or simply enjoying the sunset from the deck of their loving home—their happy place.

Jim was a funny, charming, caring man who had a significant presence in the lives of many. He bravely battled cancer three times in 12 years and was known for his strength and resilience. He will be deeply missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his partner, Mary Lambert; children Brian, Brent (Alissa), Michelle, Andrew (Justine), Eric (Dana) and Jamie (Chris); 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nine siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Daniel Funeral Home (1100 Professional Drive, Clearwater).

A celebration of Jim’s life is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater with a visitation hour beginning at 10 a.m.

People wishing to honor Jim’s commitment to preserving wetlands and waterfowl habitats are invited to make a donation to Ducks Unlimited in his memory.