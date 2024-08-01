James P. Stock, 60, Waite Park

October 11, 1963 - July 29, 2024

Jim Stock, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. He was born in St. Cloud to Raymond and Claire Ann Stock (Terhaar). He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1982. Jim always had a passion for music and art. In his younger years, Jim surprised all of us when he became the lead singer of a band called Stock Raven!! He had a lot of fun with that band and it brought him out of his shell. Jim worked in graphic designs for World Wide Audio Media for 26 years. Jim was a very quiet and humble man. He never failed to recognize the value in others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim found that life's greatest treasures are found in small things, like a Harley ride, watching sports, tinkering around his house, or relaxing on his patio. He was a quiet observer at times and boisterous the next. If you were to ask Jim what his greatest accomplishment was, he'd say, finding a love for God's scripture which saved him! Jim's greatest gift was his remarkable peace and love.

Jim is survived by his siblings and family; Tom Stock ( LaNae Spooner) of Eden Prairie, former sister in law Sue Stock of Eden Prairie, Bryan Stock of California City CA, Roger Stock of Bloomington, former sister in law Lisa LaMaire, Chris Stock of Green Bay WI, Mary Hinkemeyer ( Karl) of St. Cloud Mn. Nieces and nephews; Sydney (Todd), Alex, Marty, Kayli (Taylor), Hannah, Brooks and Katie.

He preceded in death by his parents Claire Ann and Ray Stock.

To honor Jim's laid back casual nature, we are holding a non formal grave side service at Assumption Cemetery chapel 2. (See Assumption Website for location of chapel 2) on Wednesday, August 7th at 10:30am. Jim would want you to dress for comfort! The family request no flowers or memorials. If you would like to do something in his name, please donate to your favorite charity. A celebration of life pizza party will be held afterward in the back room at St Augusta Legion.