James P. Kiloran Jr., 83, Sartell

September 27, 1937 - February 21, 2021

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN, for James P. Kiloran Jr., age 83 of Sartell, who passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021, at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, at a later date.

James Paul Kiloran Jr., was born to James and Viola (Trewick) Kiloran on September 27, 1937, in St. Cloud. He graduated from Morris High School in 1955 and then went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany and worked as an X-ray Technician. While he was in Germany, he also played baseball for the Army on a traveling team. After being discharged, he went back to school and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from St. Cloud State University. There he met Cathryn Mae Wenner, and they were joined in marriage on August 27, 1960. Their three children were raised in the Princeton area, where Jim and Cathy both worked as teachers for the Princeton School District. Jim taught social studies for the school district for over 30 years until his retirement in 1992.

Jim enjoyed spending time playing sports with his children, camping, and going up north to the lake cabin in Longville. He taught all of his family how to ski on the lake and how to fish. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, and they would often hunt and fish together. Jim spent time researching his heritage and enjoyed the few times he traveled to Ireland to meet relatives. Jim will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cathy; children, Keven (Mary) Kiloran of Foley and Steve (Cathy Jo) Kiloran of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Patrick (Shawna), Dakota, Kira, Jack, Erin, and Kylee; and great-grandchildren, Roman and Mac. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Christine Dawn in 1984.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. During the service, the family urges all to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing practices.