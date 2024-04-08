James Merrill Benson, 68, St. Cloud

February 9, 1956 - April 1, 2024

Gravesite services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud for James Merrill Benson, age 68, of St. Cloud, who passed away at his home on Monday, April 1, 2024 with family by his side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik officiated the burial.

James was born on February 9, 1956 in Caribou, Maine to James and Pearl (Bourgeois) Benson. He attended Apollo High School. James worked for many years as a highly accomplished landscape and abstract painter. And he spent much of his life dedicated to music.

James is survived by his sisters, Joyce Marx of St. Cloud, MN, and Jean Benson of Denver, CO, his two sons Luke Anderson of Princeton, MN and Joe Anderson of Eagan, MN and one grandson, Sebastian Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Benson.

A special thank you to all the hospice nurses who assisted with his care and comfort.