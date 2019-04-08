James Lee Oltz, ‘Jim’, 59, Sauk Rapids

January 15, 1960 - April 8, 2019

James Lee Oltz, 'Jim', age 59, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Jim was born January 15, 1960 to Ernest and Marjorie (Lagergren) Oltz at the St. Cloud Hospital. Jim went to school in Sauk Rapids. Jim was in the concrete trade from early on and was a talented stone mason working for various local companies. Jim will be remembered for his vice-grip like handshake and bear hugs. He also had a great love for nature and the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed his mothers fresh rolls and his damn cat, Ruger. Jim is now free from his suffering.

Jim is survived by his significant other Sue Fagel, Sauk Rapids, his three daughters Lisa Clark (Gary) Oak Park, Jenelle Caldwell (Jason) Motley, Holly Gothman, Milaca. Jim is also survived by his mother Marjorie, brother Walter (Mary Ann) Sauk Rapids, sisters Linda Sigler (Ken) St. Cloud, Sheri Studanski (Doug) Willmar, Dana Josephs (Tony) Centralia WA, many nieces and nephews and eight grandchildren and one on the way. Jim was preceded in death by his father Sept 17, 2018 and his Grandparents.

Per Jim's request there will be no funeral. Jim's body has been donated to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the home of Mary Ann & Walter Oltz on Saturday May 4th 2019. It will be an open house from 3-6 pm -- all are welcome.