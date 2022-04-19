James Latterell, 86, Foley

July 1, 1935 - April 18, 2022

James Latterell, age 86 of Foley, passed away April 18, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm. There will be a visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Robert Latterell was born July 1, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Elizabeth (Dzuik) Latterell. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1954. Jim farmed near Foley most of his life and worked road construction for many years. He owned and operated the Standard Oil gas station in Foley and also delivered oil and gasoline. Jim was a past member of the Foley Fire Department and a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Jim will be remembered for his work ethic and will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his children: Gregory (Ann), Avon; Gerald (Geralyn), Foreston; Gail (Roy) Landowski, Blackduck; Glen (Robyn), Plymouth; Gina (Bruce Wipper), St. Cloud; Gary (Diane), Foley and Gordon of Foley, 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Tom of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters: Leonard, Cecil, Dave, Bill, Norbert, Irene Graham, Lucille Ruhoff, Eunice Cross and Mary Jo LaVigne and a grandson, Jared Boom.