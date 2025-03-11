James L. Schueller, 78, St. Cloud

May 30, 1946 - March 8, 2025

James Schueller (Jim), 78, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be Friday March 14th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in St. Cloud MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 15, 2025 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass, and a Eulogy provided by Bruce Batzer prior to the service. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Following the mass, a reception will be held to share a meal and remember Jim. A private burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, prior to the reception.

Jim was born May 30, 1946, in St. Paul to Lawrence & Loretta (Hennen) Schueller. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1964, and enlisted in the US Army Reserves – Company B, Fifth Battalion, Third Brigade – in December 1966. He had two previous marriages, to Gretchen Ahmann on September 9, 1967 (children Jackie, Nikki and Kimberly) and Michelle Wiatrowski on August 7, 1982 (children Dan and Bob). He married the love of his life, Holly (Huemoeller) Voigt on February 25, 2012 in Wanaka, New Zealand.

Jim (aka ‘Shifty’) grew up on a farm in Roscoe, his father did body work on cars, farmed, and worked together with Jim in the construction industry. Jim learned his trade on his father’s drag line and bulldozer. Jim used those skills to begin his construction career at 3-Way Construction, where he worked as a drag line operator. After a few years, he moved on to Hoffman Brothers Construction. Then after seeing enough, Jim left Hoffman Brothers to pursue his passion, and started a couple of his own companies, Hood Construction (with the help of two others) and then North Central Underground. After these experiences, he established what would become his legacy, S.J. Louis Construction, Inc, et al. S.J. Louis reflects Jim’s desire to dominate the construction industry, and his diversification led him to fearlessly take on any public works project nationwide.

Jim has earned his bragging rights to operating the first fully hydraulic excavator in the state of Minnesota, and is self-proclaimed to be the best excavator operator, period. Jim also gave back to the construction industry by serving as the President of the Minnesota Utility Contractor’s Association (MUCA) in 1990. Jim was also a long-standing member of NUCA (National Utility Contractors Association) since 1991, he generously shared his extensive knowledge and expertise both within his own company and with the broader NUCA membership. S.J. Louis Construction continues to flourish today and performs nationwide large diameter water and sewer construction projects.

Jim would put the utmost effort into other’s success and passion. He believed and supported those who maybe didn’t see it in themselves. He inspired, encouraged, and assisted so many to success. Jim loved help other aspiring entrepreneurs by acting as an angel investor. In accordance with his life approach, after traditional treatment was unsuccessful, he volunteered to participate in experimental cancer treatments administered by the Mayo Clinic. These trials blazed the trail for many people to benefit from the treatment which would have otherwise been unavailable. Jim’s picture now hangs on Dr. Orme’s “Wall of Fame”.

Throughout his years, Jim has been very dedicated and devoted to his work. He has always provided the latest and best equipment, and invested heavily into his main resources - his employees. He has repeatedly demonstrated his strong business acumen through the years. His wife, Holly, would accompany him across the nation, supporting his passion for quality work and caring for his employees. Throughout his life, he has interacted with numerous construction professionals and has become highly respected and recognized for his forward thinking and vision. He was truly a titan and a trailblazer.

Jim emerged as a humble farm kid yet remained a humble farm kid at heart, and would engage in conversations with anyone as if they were his good neighbor. Jim, “Shifty”, was charismatic, witty, and quick with the comeback. Shifty loved the practical joke. If you left town, your house may be rearranged. And because he had his pilot’s license since 1980, you may have been lucky enough to receive a morning buzz flyby.

He enjoyed playing in heavy equipment at his farm (his “adult sandbox”) in Richmond and spending time at their cabin on Cross Lake, and a recently acquired house in Mesa, AZ. His Catholic faith was important to him; he was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. He was a man of incredible integrity, and joyfulness. Jim especially held two topics near to him, and was sure to give back to disabled veterans and terminal children. He enjoyed traveling, and skiing. He loved hunting, especially big game hunting. His venues consisted of New Zealand, Africa, Mongolia, UK, Spain, Mexico, Canada, and many other US hunting locales. He was a member of many different hunting organizations and chapters, including but not limited to: Pheasants Forever, Minnesota Deer Hunting Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International, Foundation for North American Wild Sheep, and many others. However, most importantly he loved his wife and family so dearly.

He is survived by his wife Holly of St. Cloud; children, Jackie (Bob) Taylor of Blaine; Nikki Mercer of Bloomington; Kimberly (Joel) Anderson of Brooklyn Park; Dan of Cross Lake; Bob (Kelly) of Savage; step daughter, Kayla; sisters, Margaret (Gerald) Zilmer of Belgrade; Lois (Bob) Roback, Mary Kay Brandley both of Paynesville; and his grandchildren: Max & Haley Taylor; Tori & Hogan Mercer; Blake, Parker, Hudson Anderson; Karah, Scarlett, Aurora, Freya Schueller; Lila & James Schueller. …and of course, Teegan & Tonto.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Jamie, infant daughter, Kari, and brother, Lawrence (Katherine).

We would like give a special thanks to: The Mayo Clinic Rochester Oncology Team, St. Croix Hospice for giving Jim beautiful home comfort care, and Father Erik Lungren’s home visit for a Sacrament of the Sick on Ash Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Folds of Honor, Tri-County Humane Society, or American Cancer Society in Jim’s name.