James L. Anderson, 73, Nisswa

April 1, 1951 - August 5, 2024

James LeRoy Anderson, 73, of Nisswa, MN died on August 5, 2024, at the Little Hospice of Edina. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 10:30 am. A visitation will be held at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 4-7:00 pm.

Jim was born on April 1, 1951 in Minneapolis to Harold Ellsworth and Jeanette Josephine (Isaacson) Anderson. Jim grew up in the St. Cloud area. When Jim was 12 he had the opportunity to attend Trout Lake Bible Camp, Jim considered this week at camp the point in his life when he repented of his sins and asked Jesus Christ to save him and give him the gift of eternal life. After high school Jim met Lois Ludeman at church and they were married March 18, 1972. Jim served in the MN National Guard for six years and received an honorable discharge in 1975. Jim also graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1975 with his B.S. in Music before attending Trinity Evangelical Divinity School for his Master of Divinity (1978) and, subsequently, his Doctorate of Ministry (1991). Jim served as a pastoral intern at Windom Evangelical Free Church (EFC) in Windom, MN. He served as Senior Pastor at Grace EFC in Bettendorf/Davenport, IA, Conover EFC in Conover, WI, and Grace Fellowship an Evangelical Free Church in Overland Park, KS. During this time Jim was on the Central District Board and the EFCA Board of Overseas Missions. In 2003 Jim and Lois returned to MN after 25 years of pastoring in other states. Jim took on the role of Pastoral Care Director for the North Central District of the EFCA, he also served as a Relationship Consultant at Anderson Trucking Service, the family business in St. Cloud.

After facilitating many Sabbath Rest Retreats for pastors and ministry leaders, Jim wrote and published his first book “For God’s Sake, Rest! Discovering the Pleasure of His Rest”, in 2007. Jim published his second book “The Seven Essential Powers of Friendship: A Path to Authentic Relationships”, in 2020. Jim frequently referred to the topic of rest and friendship as the “survival tools for pastors, missionaries, and those that are in people related services.”

Jim cherished time with his family and friends. He loved to fish for walleye and enjoyed the meal they provided. Over the decades he had four English Springers he took to the field to chase pheasants. His family knew he was most competitive during these hunts. When alone he enjoyed being outside chopping wood and reading in front of a fire in his lakeside study. For over six decades he played his violin and did so up to his last days. He also enjoyed cheering for his kids and grandkids at their various sporting events; most recently watching his granddaughter, Tori, win a State championship in hockey.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; children Scott (Myndee) Anderson of St. Cloud, MN, Nathan (Erica) Anderson of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren Luke, Grant, Tori, Maren, Gabriel, and Simon; siblings Rollis (Barbara) Anderson of St Cloud, MN, Barbara Anderson (Dave Chandler) of Pequot Lakes, MN; many nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jeanette Anderson, as well as, his infant sister, Connie Jean.

Instead of flowers, the Anderson family prefers memorials be given to Little Hospice of Edina, MN or Camp Shamineau in Motley, MN. Donations will be directed to the Anderson House which is a place for rest and reprieve for ministry families.