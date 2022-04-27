James “Jim” Sylvester, 79, Little Falls

December 14, 1942 - April 25, 2022

James "Jim" Sylvester, 79-year-old, lifelong educator in Little Falls, died Monday, April 25 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the following: The James Sylvester Youth Enhancement Fund c/o Mid-Minnesota Credit Union: 307 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, Little Falls, MN 56345. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, May 20 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls.

James "Jim" Sylvester was born on December 14, 1942, in Drayton, North Dakota to the late George and Ida Sylvester. Jim attended Humboldt High School and graduated with the class of 1960. He then attended Bemidji State University, where he met the love of his life, Susan Wild. Jim received his degree in education in the summer of 1964 and married Susan in August. The couple made their home and taught in Crosby-Ironton from 1964 until 1968. In 1968, the couple moved to Little Falls, where Jim continued his career at Lindbergh Elementary School teaching 6th grade. In 1972, he became the principal at Dr. SG Knight Elementary School in Randall. In 1977, he became the principal of Lincoln Elementary and remained there until his retirement in 1998. Jim made a difference in the lives of many students, faculty, and friends throughout the years, creating a trail of goodness. After his retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife Susan, making it to all fifty states, and many foreign countries, and even spending a month in Europe. Jim was an avid member of the MN Deer Hunters, MN Darkhouse Association, Little Falls Exchange Club, and was a volunteer with Camp Ripley Youth Deer Hunt. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and the Little Falls Community Services where he served on the board. Jim was involved with the local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years. He was a great outdoorsman, conservationist, enjoyed vegetable gardening, raising perennials with Susan, deer hunting, fishing, working on antique boats, woodworking, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He would also enjoy a game of bridge or cribbage and a good game of aggravation.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Susan Sylvester of Little Falls; children, Kati (Jon Hearn) Sylvester of New Haven, CT; Ryan (Kristen) Sylvester of New York, NY; grandchildren, Kyle Sundland, Andrew, Daniel, and Moriah Sylvester; sister, Jean (Jim) Hubbard of Bagley; brother, Jeff (Susan) Sylvester of Annandale; special in-laws, Connie (Russ) Hanson of Baxter and Lonny (Carol) Wild of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Sylvester, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Carol Wild.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at St. Gabriel's Hospital. Your outstanding care and kindness will never be forgotten!