James “Jim” Rademacher, 70, Eden Valley

February 22, 1954 - March 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Jim Rademacher, age 70, who died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. The burial will be in the Assumption Parish Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Assumption Catholic Church Parish Center. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Jim was born in St. Paul, MN and adopted by Aloys and Florence (Theis) Rademacher. He married JoAnn Moser October 14, 1972, in Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley, MN.

Jim was the public works director for the city of Eden Valley until retirement. He was a First Responder for the Eden Valley Fire and Rescue Departments and Rescue Chief for over 30 years. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, serving others, hunting, and snowmobiling. He was detail oriented and painted tractors and whitewashed barns. He was a member of an electric bike gang/camping group, parish council, and Sportsman club.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Julie (Jeff) Wendroth, Jill (Troy) Sogge, Justin (Kim); brother, Mark Rademacher; grandchildren, Andrea (Kaleb), Ethan, Tyler (Kali), Lindsey, Jordan, Levi, Maggie; great grandchildren, Kinsley, and Kathryn.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janelle Reetz.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Eden Valley Fire and Rescue Department.