James “Jim” R. Neumann, 41, St. Cloud

October 12, 1981 - November 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for James “Jim” R. Neumann, age 41, who passed away Sunday, unexpectedly. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born October 12, 1981 in St. Cloud to Floyd & Sue (Middendorf) Neumann. He married Tera Franzwa on October 25, 2008 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jim worked as a driver for UPS for 23 years and worked at Sell’s Auto for 10 years. He also owned and operated the family farm. Jim was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he was very involved and served as President of the Parish Council for years. He enjoyed rebuilding antique tractors, tractor auctions, vacations, pool parties in the stock tank, teaching and mentoring his children, and spending time with family. Jim was determined, life of the party, larger than life, and a great handyman.

Survivors include his wife, Tera of St. Cloud; daughters, Kailyn, Susanna, and Ella all at home; father, Floyd (Brenda) of St. Cloud; brothers and sister, Jerry (Cassie) of Rice, Jason (Nicole Schmiedt) of St. Paul, and Jodie of Foley; grandmother, Luella Schutte of Becker; god-daughter and niece, Anne Neumann of Rice; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Kathy & Terry Franzwa of Becker; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Jeremy (Katie) Franzwa of Eden Prairie, Breanna Franzwa of Sartell, Jordan (Morgan) Franzwa of St. Cloud, and Mitchell Franzwa of Salt Lake City, UT; nephew & niece, Devan & Mackenzie Franzwa of St. Cloud; and many aunts, uncles, & cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Sue in 2013; maternal grandparents, Ben & Alice Middendorf; paternal grandfather, Robert Neumann; paternal step-grandfather, David Schutte; and dog, Molly.