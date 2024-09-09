James “Jim” Linn, 64, Sartell

December 21, 1959 - September 7, 2024

There will be no services for James “Jim” A. Linn, age 64, of Sartell who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Jim was born December 21, 1959 in St. Cloud to Anthony & Rita (Valerius) Linn. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and has lived in Sartell for the past 25 years. Jim enjoyed old western and comedy movies and reading. He was a loyal, fierce friend who would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include his significant other of 35 years, Nancy Kiekow of Sartell; brother, Mike (Kelly) of Sauk Rapids and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce and a nephew.

Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.