James “Jim” J. Volkers, 83, Avon

May 31, 1941 - December 26, 2024

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Volkers, age 83, who passed away Thursday at his home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jim was born May 31, 1941 in Foley to John and Ruth (Heintze) Volkers. He married the love of his life, Sharon Reinhofer on April 12, 1962 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. They lived in Sauk Rapids for 13 years and in 1975 moved to Avon. Jim worked for the St. Cloud VAMC in the Dietetics Department for 37 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Jim was an election judge and was on the St. Wendel Planning Board. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, horseshoes and family softball tournaments.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon of Avon; children, Brian Volkers of Holdingford, James “Jamie” (Donna) Volkers of Avon, Scott (Lisa) Volkers of St. Joseph, Tim (Stacy) Volkers of Upsala and Amy (Marvin) Eiynck of Avon; sisters, Arlene Rosa of Brooklyn Park and Edna Grabuski of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Carol Volkers of Sauk Rapids; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Volkers; brother, Edward; sister, Lorraine (Merril) Mendel; and brothers-in-law, Ellard Grabuski and Richard Rosa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.