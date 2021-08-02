James “Jim” J. Dobos, 88, Sauk Rapids

November 8, 1932 - July 31, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Dobos, age 88, who passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service Monday, August 9 also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass will be live streamed on Monday and can be accessed at www.williamsdingmann.com

Jim Dobos was born on November 8, 1932 in Graham Township to Louis and Clara (Bursch) Dobos. He was united in marriage to Anna Mae “Anne” Girtz on June 2, 1956 in Deer River. James proudly served our country in the United States Army and worked as a Truck Driver for Pan O Gold Bakery and Multifoods in Rice, retiring in 1997. He was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was in the Men’s Club and an usher. Jim was also a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254. He enjoyed taking family camping trips in his early years, working in the yard and Twins baseball. Jim was a sociable man who loved telling jokes. He was most proud of driving a million miles without an accident.

Jim is survived by his wife, Anne of Sauk Rapids; children, Crisandra (John) Thornton of St. Louis Park and Tracey (Richard) MacDonald of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Megan, Nicholas (Yisseth), Olivia, and Noah; and sisters, Lucille Skiba of Foley and Violet Lockhart of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald Dobos and Josephine Malikowski.