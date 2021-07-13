James “Jim” Hardie, 87, Cold Spring

December 4, 1933 - July 9, 2021

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Marty, MN for James “Jim” Hardie age 87, who died Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Lunch and fellowship to follow at the Holy Cross School after the service.

Jim was born on December 4, 1933, in St. Paul, MN to Raymond and Madalynn (Olson) Hardie. He married Grace Pelzer on April 9, 1976, in St. Paul, MN. Jim served in the US Navy Reserves in High School and then on the Radar Ship out of Norfolk, VA. He was on active duty from 1952-1956 with his twin brother, John where they saw the world together. After the Navy he was an industrial worker for Ramsey Hospital for 36 years in the custodial maintenance department.

Jim was always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear. He loved traveling with his dear wife, Grace. Jim had a great sense of humor, always had a story to share and was a great friend to all.

He is survived by his twin brother, John (Kathleen); many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and his special nephew, Mike Hardie, special niece, Carla Petrossi, and a special cousin, Valarie Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace and his parents, Raymond and Madalynn.