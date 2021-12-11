James “Jim” B. Rudnitski, 82, Sauk Rapids

February 6, 1939 - December 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” Rudnitski, age 82, who passed away Thursday at his home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

James Benedict Rudnitski was born February 6, 1939 in Gilman to Benedict & Evelyn (Chmielewski) Rudnitski. He grew up on the family farm, and he married Janet Kuklinski on January 8, 1962 in Brennyville. The couple moved to NE Minneapolis, then Fridley, and most recently to Sauk Rapids. He worked as a Machinist for Machining, Inc. and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jim enjoyed fishing and playing cards especially cribbage which he taught to his kids and grandkids. He loved animals, as they were naturally drawn to him. Jim was loving and kind and well-liked by others, as he had a knack for making people laugh. He kept his circle small, but kept those he loved close to his heart. He really enjoyed being around his grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Janet of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Julieann of Sauk Rapids, Joelyn (Peter) Kloncz of Sauk Rapids, and Joan (Brian) Rither of St. Cloud; sisters and brother, Maryjane Marshik, Bernice (Clifford) Marshik, Renee Gall, Susie (Ray) Herold, Bernadette Schmidtbauer, Larry Rudnitski, and Darlene (Alvin) Gall all of Pierz; seven grandchildren, Bobby (Honey) Lee, Beth Clark, Rocky (Andrea) Ring, Nicole (George) Klepaida, Randi (Matt) Buhman, Jaclyn (Brandon) Hoffman and Samantha (Ryan) Hendrickson; two foster grandchildren, David and Shane and fifteen great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Alan Schmidtbauer, Donny Marshik, and Dennis Gall; and great grandchildren, Christian Ring and Clara Ring.