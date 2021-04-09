James “Jim” A. Ferris, 89, St. Cloud

May 5, 1931 - April 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for James “Jim” A. Ferris, age 89, of St. Cloud. Reverend Gregory Sauer will officiate. Jim passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021 at The Sanctuary of St. Cloud. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10 a.m. at the church on Monday. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Jim was born May 5, 1931 in Green Bay, WI to James and Ethel (Reblitz) Ferris. After graduating from College, he served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He married Geraldine Becque on July 28, 1956 in Green Bay, WI. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 1968 where he worked as a realtor for many companies over 25 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 and Knights of Columbus Council 5548.

Jim enjoyed racquetball, golf, pickleball, and playing cards. He loved traveling with his wife and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and also for his community activity, volunteering for his church, Meals on Wheels, MCCL and Toys for Tots. He was a lifelong Packer Fan.

Jim is survived by his children Monica (Terry) Chacos of Burnsville, Dan (Cindy Carlson) of Minneapolis, Diane (Guy) Vance of Eden Prairie and Rob (Angie) of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren Tony, Paul, Matthew, Sarah, Vince, Dascia, Fiana, Jevrett, Molly, Elena, Jake, Alec and Ryan; two great grandchildren Julia and Bobby; and three siblings Lowell, Mary and Margie Ferris.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 64 years Gerry (10/15/2020).

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Prolife Action Ministries.