James J. Czech, 90, Holdingford

November 19, 1928 - January 30, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of James J. Czech, age 90 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at All Saints, St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Jim died January 30 at the V.A. Medical Center in St Cloud, surrounded by his family. There will be a gathering from 4-8:00 PM, Monday February 4 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and again after 10:00 AM, Tuesday at the church. The Holdingford American Legion will do a service at 5:00 followed by parish prayers at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday

Jim was born on November 19, 1928 in rural Holdingford, MN to Peter and Mary (Trutwin) Czech. He lived and farmed in the Holdingford area all his life except when he served in the U.S. Marines from 1951 to 1954. He never married. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwigs and the Holdingford American Legion.

James is survived by two of his sisters: Teckla Scegura of Avon and Marcella (Ed) Hiemenz of St. Augusta; brother-in-laws, Mark Kociemba and Edward Hiemenz, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Brothers: Louis, Frank, Theodore, Nicholas and Peter Czech, Jr. and sisters: Helen Czech, Eleanor Hiemenz, Florence Detloff and Rose Marie Kociemba.

A special thank you to all the medical staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and the St. Cloud Veterans Hospice Center for taking such good care of our brother and uncle.