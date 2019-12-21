James J. Botz, 71, Rockville

June 28, 1948 - December 18, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for James J. Botz, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church.

Jim was born in Melrose, MN to Ray and Abbie (Wood) Botz. He married Joan Vogel on August 17, 1968 in Melrose. He enjoyed golfing, the trailer, traveling to Texas, and his beloved dog Mr. Stompers. Jim was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Jeff and Joel (Hanna); siblings, Don (Shari) and Rick; and grandchildren, Ellie, Carter, Alaina, Gus, and Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce; niece, Michelle; and daughter, in law Mary.