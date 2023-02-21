James H. Faber, 80, St. Cloud

November 9, 1942 - February 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for James H. Faber, age 80, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Jim was born on November 9, 1942, in St. Nicholas to Alphonse and Florence (Schmit) Faber. He grew up on the family farm and after the death of his mother, Florence, was raised by his father and step-mother, Marcella. Jim honorably served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Arlene Mehr on May 27, 1967, in St. Martin Catholic Church. Jim spent his career as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, bowling, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Jim’s life of fixing things and always helping others was a true call of service.

Jim is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Steven (Jodi), Kevin, Allen (Amy), Shirley (Gerard) Kimman, David, Lynette; grandchildren, Nathan, Allie, Tyler, Logan, Lilly, Andrew, Cole; siblings, Thomas (Arlene), Dorothy Schoenborn; and in-laws, Joyce, Renee (Tim) Wiltsey.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; brothers, Marlin, Kenneth; sister, Virginette; brother-in-law, Kaye Westerlund; and his infant grandson, Asher.