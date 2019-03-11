James Geertsema, 86, Avon

September 17, 1932 - March 8, 2019

James Geertsema, 86, of Avon passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the County Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. He was born on September 17, 1932 in Elk Township near Rushmore, MN to Klaas and Ida (Schuur) Geertsema who where both from Holland. James attended a country school near Rushmore to 8th grade and was the youngest of 13 children. He married Lily Mildred Grussing. The couple lived near Worthington until their divorce in 1994. James operated a milk hauling business until the creamery closed in Jackson, MN and later worked at the Campbell Soup Company in Worthington as a maintenance person until his retirement in 1987. He later moved to Avon, MN in 1994 near Two Rivers Lake. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and served in the Army from 1953-1955.

Survivors include his sons, Michael of Blaine, Glenn (Kyougsuk “Sukie”) of Rosamound, CA, Larry (Britan) of St. Cloud and Steven (Jennie) of Worthington; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.