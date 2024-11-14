James F. Larson, 80, Princeton

April 15, 1944 - November 9, 2024

James Franklin was born to Franklin and Alice (Hicks) Larson on April 15, 1944, in Benson. As a youngster he was in 4-H and Boy Scouts. He graduated from Benson High School. James attended the University of Minnesota and was a veterinarian for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, bicycling, participating in triathlons, and playing accordion.

James is survived by his sons, Patrick, John, and Jeffrey; daughter, Mary; grandson, Franklin; sisters, Patty Novotny and Mary Ellen Thompson; brother, Tom Larson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his partner, Jack Povlock.