James F. (Fritz) Miller, 78, Cold Spring

May 15, 1945 - January 24, 2024

attachment-James Miller loading...

James F. (Fritz) Miller, 78, of Cold Spring, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, due to complications from Parkinson’s. He was surrounded by his loving family.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and will continue Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Gloria Dei Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

Fritz was born in Glencoe, MN to Fred and Marie (Panning) Miller on May 15, 1945. He graduated from Glencoe High School and the U of M with a degree in Agricultural Education. In 1967 he enlisted in the Marine Reserves. Upon returning he took a job with Ciba Geigy where he worked as a chemical sales rep. He married Linda Turnquist on November 16, 1968, at First Covenant Church in St. Paul, MN. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he served as council president, church elder, and youth group leader. He taught religion classes, Vacation Bible School, and songs to the preschool classes at Dei Spring Academy. Fritz enjoyed playing cards, softball, and golf. He was the pitching coach for the ROCORI girl’s fastpitch team for many years. His greatest joys were going to Lutheran Island Camp with his family for the last 43 years and watching his children and grandchildren play sports and attending their various activities.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Tait (Heidi) Miller, Heather (Nate) Whitcomb, Andrea (Eric) Burnison; grandchildren, Amber, Reed, Aidan, Ava, Easton, Tavien, Hawkin, Paisley, and Kinsley; brothers, Darrel, Greg (Michele); many nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. A special thank you to our dear friends, Lee and Marsha Boraas, who spent countless hours with Fritz while he was at Assumption Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; infant brother, William and sister-in-law, Kate Miller.

Special thanks to Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they gave Fritz.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Lutheran Island Camp.