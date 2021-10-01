James E. “Jim” Ferkinhoff, 91, St. Cloud

November 17, 1929 - September 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for James E. “Jim” Ferkinhoff, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born November 17, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to Edward and Ceclia (Knese) Ferkinhoff. He married Marion Thene March 6, 1948 at Ascension Catholic Church Minneapolis, MN. He Lived in Minneapolis and worked at Ford McNutt Glass Company until returning to St. Cloud in 1953 where Jim and his wife Marion were founders of East Side Glass Company. Jim was a member of Minnesota Glass Association and National Glass Association. After retirement Jim and Marion moved to Watab Lake a wonderful family gathering place, then later moved back to St. Cloud. He loved grilling Watab chicken, traveling, going to the casino, fixing and repairing things around the house (everything was repairable to dad) and especially all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed playing 500 for 50 years with the same life-long friends. They also had many winters in Havasu, Arizona together.

Jim is survived by his children, Gloria Nugent, David (Joanne), Janet (Darrel Conrad), Bruce (Kim), John (Rebecca), Mary (Gary Petersen), and Lyle (Karen), 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion in 2020; brother, Cletus; sister, Valeria Gross; and son-in-law, Butch Nugent.

Many thanks to Edgewood Assisted Living and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for all the loving care given to Jim.