James C. McMullen, 82, St. Cloud

July 6, 1942 - September 7, 2024

James C. McMullen, age 82, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Summit Ridge Place assisted living in Sauk Rapids.

A celebration of James’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

James was born in Alton, Illinois to Leonard and Avis (Schelinder) McMullen. He graduated from Central High School. James married Mary Koenen on August 10, 1963. He graduated from Wisconsin State University Superior with a Bachelor's of Science in 1965. James then attended the University of South Dakota Vermilion, graduated in 1969. He was a professor of Chemistry, teaching at St. Cloud State University from August 1969 until his retirement in May of 2001.

Jim will be remembered as someone with a passion for teaching chemistry to many students. He also enjoyed his family life, fishing in WI, traveling and winters in Arizona during retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Mary McMullen of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughters, Sydney McMullen of Bloomington, MN, Fiora Boyer of St. Cloud, MN; daughter-in-law, Denise McMullen of Bloomington, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark McMullen, daughters, Jamie McMullen and Jo Lynn McMullen- Boyer; brother, Thomas McMullen; and sister, Cathy Dorner.