James “Big Jim” Wohlers, 75, Cold Spring

August 11, 1945 - October 26, 2020

A Private Family Service will be at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for James “Big Jim” Wohlers, age 75, who died 10/26/20. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring.

Big Jim married Charlotte “Mike” Marohl on 9/11/65 in Barry, MN.

He is survived by his children, Mark, Scott (Audrey), Bryce (Amber), Amy Fouquette; 10 grandchildren and 10 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, “Mike”; grandson, Oliver and 4 siblings.

Memorials are preferred.