James Alan Kantor, 68, St. Cloud

June 20, 1956 - August 8, 2024

James “Jim” Alan Kantor, age 68, Saint Cloud, MN died Thursday, August 8, 2024 surrounded by the love of his family.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Warner Lake Nature Center, 1485 County Road 143, Clearwater, MN, on Saturday, August 17th with the service at 11am and a luncheon reception to follow. A private burial will be held at Acacia Cemetery.

Jim was born in Saint Cloud to Alois and Peggy (Forester) Kantor of Sartell, MN. He married the love of his life, Patricia (Trish) Todd on February 28th, 1981 in Clear Lake. He graduated from Sartell High School and Saint Cloud Technical College. Throughout his life, he worked various jobs. He enjoyed watching westerns and wrestling, but loved cooking and sharing BBQ chicken with the neighborhood. Jim's true love in life was his wife Trish, but his passion was fishing; he made sure that each one of his kids could bait a hook before learning how to ride a bike.

Survivors include son, James Kantor of Saint Cloud, MN; son, Todd Kantor of Saint Joseph, MN; daughter, Jennifer (Nicholas) Haffner of Waite Park, MN; mother Peggy (Merlyn) Sovde of Sartell, MN; brother Richard (Sherry) Kantor of Sartell, MN; sister Cheri (Ronald) Hylla of Holdingford, MN; sister Sheila (Russel) Klein of Clarissa, MN; and grandchildren Daniel, Alexander, Lilyanna, Christopher, Haze, and Nikolai.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Patricia “Trish” Kantor; and father Alois Kantor.